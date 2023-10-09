Pictures have emerged of the aftermath of a huge fire which destroyed Barnsley FC's team bus as they returned from a League One match.

The Tykes' coach caught fire on the M5 in Gloucestershire on Saturday evening after their 1-0 win over Exeter.

Players and staff were unharmed in the incident, but photographs show the bus was left completely gutted.

The motorway was closed following the fire. Credit: BPM Media

The motorway was closed near junction 11a for Cheltenham and Gloucester following the fire at around 8pm. In a statement on Saturday Barnsley officials said the coach had been "evacuated safely" and "everyone is in good health".

A video on social media showed the moment the bus was engulfed in flames.

The club said: "We can confirm that on the way back from our fixture against Exeter City this evening, our club coach suffered complications and subsequently caught fire. All players and staff on board were evacuated safely. Everyone is in good health."We would like to thank the emergency services for their swift response. The club will make no further comment at this time and is focused on ensuring the safe return of staff and players."

