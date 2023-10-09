Police are investigating reports of criminal damage and abuse at a former RAF base which is at the centre of protests over plans to house asylum seekers.

Staff working at the former RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire reported two incidents over the weekend.

A padlock was glued shut on Saturday night, preventing anyone from entering or leaving the site. In a separate incident a protester allegedly abused security staff. He was described as white, around 5ft tall, with a shaved head and was wearing a blue fleece and grey shorts and carrying a Union flag.

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said: " Officers have also been there today (9 October) following a further report that a protestor was walking in front of vehicles and being abusive to staff."

The incidents follow the discovery of a suspected petrol bomb near the perimeter fence last week.

It c omes amid controversy over the Home Office's plans to turn the former airbase into a centre to house asylum seekers. West Lindsey District Council has accused the government of breaching planning rules and has issued a stop notice ordering work to stop, but contractors have continued to develop the site.

In its statement, Lincolnshire Police added: " We have a duty to uphold the right to lawful protest, which is a fundamental part of our democracy, and our officers are in the area daily carrying out patrols and engaging with residents and protestors.

"We have been engaging with the protesters currently on site since they arrived last week, and largely, the protest has been peaceful. When incidents occur, they won’t be tolerated, and we will take action to ensure the safety of our local community and those working on the site.

"We will continue to provide advice around safe and lawful protest while they remain at the location."

