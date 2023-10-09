A pub landlord was murdered while on a family holiday at a popular seaside resort, a court has been told.

Gareth Hart, 43, was staying with his fiancee and children in a caravan in Ingoldmells, near Skegness, Lincolnshire, when he was stabbed in the heart, jurors heard.

Joseph Malek, 33, of Market Place, Belper, Derbyshire, is charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon on Sea Lane on 6 April. He denies the charges.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Mr Hart, who was the landlord of the Thurnscoe Tap in Barnsley, had been drinking in the same bar as Mr Malek, who was staying at Butlin's holiday camp, on 5 April, but the pair had little contact.

Both men went to a nearby takeaway in the early hours of 6 April, the jury was told. A fight then broke out.

Christopher Donellan KC, prosecuting, told jurors: "It is right to say Gareth Hart may have thrown the first blow, whether it struck or not.

"What then happened, this defendant took out this knife, opened the knife and then struck the fatal blow, among other blows."

Mr Malek had been carrying a knife in a pouch, the court was told.

Mr Hart died at the scene despite efforts to save him.

The trial continues.