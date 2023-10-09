A man who forced a woman to the ground before subjecting her to a "horrendous and frightening" sex assault has been jailed.

West Yorkshire Police said Lee Belsham, "rugby tackled" his victim from behind as she walked through a park on Sowgate Lane in Knottingley on the afternoon of 6 March.

The 38-year-old was identified by police after being seen fleeing the scene by witnesses. He was also recorded on CCTV.

Belsham, aged 38, formerly of Ferrybridge Road, Knottingley, admitted sexual assault at a court hearing in September.

He appeared before Leeds Crown Court and was sentenced to seven years in prison. He was given an extended licence period of three years.

Det Insp Rachel Darling, of the Wakefield District Safeguarding Unit, praised the victim for her "bravery" in coming forward to report the offences.

" She was subjected to a frightening and horrendous ordeal, but now I hope the sentence Belsham received will allow her some closure to what has happened," she said.

Speaking after the sentencing, Belsham’s victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, said: "I have waited for this day for seven months and I feel I can begin again now and move on.

" I will not allow that man to destroy my life."

