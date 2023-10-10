A couple who divorced after marrying in 1958 tied the knot again in hospital – just days before the groom died from health complications.

Kenneth Sharp and Marian Kenward, both aged 85, said their vows at Dewsbury and District Hospital, where Mr Sharp was a patient.

He died less than two weeks later, on 5 October.

Ward manager Emma took charge of organising the wedding event at short notice after finding out the couple wanted to remarry.

She said: "In just two hours, we had secured donations from local businesses and generous individuals who provided cakes, afternoon tea, flowers, decorations, and photography, and we’d like to thank them all for their kind-heartedness."

The couple originally met as teenagers before marrying in Leeds when they were both 20.They divorced 37 years later, but remained in touch and got back together in 2000. Mr Sharp suffered two strokes and Mrs Kenward had a heart attack as the couple battled various health issues.

Mr Sharp was in Pinderfields Hospital for an operation for a basal cell carcinoma on his leg when he contracted a severe infection which caused his health to decline further.

A hospital spokesperson said: "During these ordeals, Marian proposed the idea of marrying again. Despite years of postponement, their desire to once again validate their love remained strong. When the hospital staff learned of their wish to marry, they sprang into action to make it a reality."

A registrar was appointed to perform the ceremony, which took place on 22 September, while staff helped with Mrs Kenward's makeup and hair.

Hospital staff lined the corridors as the couple were wheeled to the management suite at Dewsbury and District Hospital.

Mr Sharp was discharged from hospital and spent a few days in a residential home but died days later.

The couple's family thanked the local businesses who contributed to the ceremony.