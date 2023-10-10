F our people have been arrested at a protest outside a former airbase which is earmarked to house asylum seekers.

Lincolnshire Police said officers were called to the main entrance of RAF Scampton following trouble on Tuesday afternoon.

A 42-year-old man from the Lincoln area, a 44-year-old man from the Grimsby area and a 51-year-old woman from the Yorkshire area were all arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass.

A 56-year-old man from the Yorkshire area was arrested on suspicion of trespass and assault.

Officers remained at the demonstration outside the perimeter fence for several hours.

Police have been called to the site several times in recent weeks as opposition to the Home Office's plans to house asylum seekers intensifies.

Protests have intensified in recent days. Credit: ITV News

An investigation was launched into criminal damage and abuse after staff working at the base reported two incidents at the weekend.

A padlock was glued shut on Saturday night. In a separate incident, a security staff member was allegedly abused.

On Monday, 10 October, officers were called to further reports that a protestor was walking in front of vehicles and being abusive.

Last week, the force said it was increasing patrols in the area after a suspected petrol bomb was found near the perimeter fence.

The force said it intended to "engage with those protesting who were doing so in a lawful and peaceful way".

A spokesperson said officers would be on patrol overnight and in the coming days while protesters are present.

"If we receive further reports of people causing disorder this will not be tolerated, and we will step in to protect those in the area and our community," a spokesperson said.

"We will continue to provide advice around safe and lawful protest while they remain at the location."

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is being encouraged to contact police.

