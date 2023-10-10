A man who filmed himself sexually assaulting women on buses has been jailed.

Alan Elsworth, 52, also repeatedly exposed himself during journeys on public transport in South Yorkshire.

Elsworth, of Athersley, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to 16 counts of sexual assault and 14 counts of outraging public decency.

Det Con Michelle Jameson said: "He exposed himself on public transport before committing horrific sexual offences against women who should have been able to ride a bus without being subjected to a sexual assault.

"These women have shown tremendous courage and bravery in coming forward to tell us about Elsworth's crimes and we hope the result at court offers reassurance to his victims that he is behind bars and about to serve a four-year sentence."

Elsworth also admitted possessing a banned image of a child and extreme pornography and making incident images of a child following the seizure of devices from his home.

He was jailed for four years, given a sexual harm prevention order and made subject to a 10-year restraining order.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.