Two sisters who were at home during a break-in made a hamper of treats to thank the police dog who caught the suspected burglar.

Eight-year-old Ayla and four-year-old Alanna were "frightened" when they were woken up by sirens and barking on their street in Sheffield following the incident last month, South Yorkshire Police said.

Officers found their mother begging for help from a window when they arrived in the Dore area of the city.

Following a pursuit, they arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of burglary and recovered stolen items.

As well as helping to catch the suspect, po lice dog Chase helped to calm the girls after the incident.

The sisters drew pictures to thank PD Chase. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

In the days afterwards , when the sisters were having trouble sleeping, their mother encouraged them to draw pictures for Chase and put together a thank-you gift.

And they got the chance to hand it over when they were invited to by dog handler PC Dan Radford to meet Chase at the operational support complex.

Their handwritten note said: "Dear PD Chase and all the police [officers] that helped us thank you so much we are so grateful.

"Thank you for looking after us it means so much to us. BTW you are so good at your jobs."

(L-R) Roads Policing Officer Brett Short, Ayla, Alanna and PC Dan Radford. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

PC Radford said: “It was a pleasure to see Ayla and Alanna again, this time with smiles on their faces.

“Burglary has a huge mental impact on victims, and especially children who want to feel safe in their own homes and beds.

"Our efforts in arresting those who pose this unnecessary pain on families remains our priority, and police dogs are a huge asset in achieving that.”

South Yorkshire Police said that between January and August 2023 police dogs have assisted in the arrest of 157 suspects and have supported firearms officers at 431 incidents.

A spokesperson said: "These are arrests that cannot and would not have been achievable without our dogs.

"We are thankful for their loyalty and protection to their handlers and their contribution to serving our communities."

