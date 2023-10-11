Hundreds of cannabis plants with an estimated value of £550,000 have been destroyed after being seized in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police discovered the huge cultivation on 3 October after executing a drugs warrant at a premises in Auckland Road, on the outskirts of the town centre.

Officers found more than 550 plants, each worth approximately £1,000 in several rooms of the property.

Inspector Lisa Bird of Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "We know that cannabis farms generate essential income that drives the activities of organised crime groups.

"It is in no way a 'harmless' drug and we remain committed to wiping it off our streets as we know just how much misery it causes."

Hai Nguyen, 38, of Auckland Road, Wheatley, has since been charged with production or being concerned in the production of a controlled Class B drug.

He appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court and was remanded into custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 2 November.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.