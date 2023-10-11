Two lanes of the M1 northbound between junctions 39 and 40 near Wakefield are closed due to a car fire and oil spill.

The incident, reported by National Highways, has caused 30-minute delays on the approach and approximately four miles of congestion.

The two inside lanes have been shut.

West Yorkshire Police are at the scene.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.