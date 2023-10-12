A gang of Sheffield drug dealers that made £800,000 in less than a year was brought down after incriminating text messages were intercepted by police.

It led to ringleader Jesiah Galloway, as well as drug mules and dealers, being jailed for more than 30 years in total.

Officers with the Sheffield Fortify Team who carried out a five-year investigation described them as "prolific offenders".

In March 2019 messages between 29-year-old Jesiah Galloway and his girlfriend showed how he had been dealing drugs whilst in prison and continuing to run his drug empire from behind bars.

Two months earlier Galloway's runners, Doyle James, 31, and Curtis Woodhead, 24, were found in possession of crack cocaine and heroin. Forensic tests revealed Galloway's DNA, linking all three men to the same operation.

Galloway argued with his supplier, Kingsley Scott, 29, over the quality of cocaine he had been sold. Text messages between the two men led to Scott's arrest.

During a search of Scott's property, police found cocaine, a large quantity of money, high-value jewellery and items that showed he lived far beyond his means of an "unemployed" man.

Left to right, top row- Galloway, James and Woodhead. Left to right bottom row- Scott, Anderson and Khan. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Galloway was arrested and remanded in January 2022 for his offending. Scott was released on bail by the courts.

Galloway continued to run his drug line before it was intercepted by police. Police arrested Galloway, his "right-hand man" Idris Anderson, 22, and their driver/drug dealer, Raja Khan, 50.

Galloway and his accomplices were found to have supplied approximately 8kg of crack cocaine and heroin between May 2022 and January 2023.

It made them over £800,000 with the dealing spanning three consecutive dedicated drug lines.

During their arrest Galloway and Anderson were found to have large sums of cash. Anderson was found to have versions of the latest drug line used by the group.

Det Sgt Jim Dyson said: "I am pleased we have been able to remove these prolific offenders from our streets."

Galloway, James, Woodhead, Scott, Anderson and Khan all appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Monday 9 October.

Galloway, of Harcourt Road, Sheffield, was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

James, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.

Woodhead, of Durlstone Crescent, Sheffield, was sentenced to 21 months in prison, suspended for two years.

Scott, of Alport Grove, Sheffield, was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.

Anderson, of Ingram Road, Sheffield, was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison.

Khan, of Birchwood Gardens, Sheffield, was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.