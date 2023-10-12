There could be huge disruption on the roads this morning, as the M1 is closed in both directions and parts of the M62 is closed Westbound.

National highways say a 'complicated recovery' is underway on the M1 between junction 37 and junction 38 at Barnsley, due to a multi-vehicle collision, which happened just before 2am this morning.

The lorry was involved in a multi-vehicle collision Credit: National Highways

Two cars and an LGV were involved in the collision.

The cars have been recovered from the scene. But emergency services are now working to move the lorry involved, which can be seen trapped on the central reservation.

National Highways said: "Once recovery is completed clear up work can begin with treatment of a substantial oil spillage across the carriageway.

"Assessments on the road surface and central reservation barrier will then be required, with any potential emergency repairs needing to take place before the road can reopen."

Traffic is being diverted and the M1 is likely to remain closed in both directions during rush hour.

Elsewhere, a lorry fire has caused travel disruption on the M62 Westbound this morning.

The M62 Westbound is closed due to a lorry fire Credit: National Highways

The road is closed between junction 32 at Pontefract and junction 31 at Hopetown and will also be closed during the busier periods this morning.

Following a mechanical failure a lorry carrying a large number of white goods caught fire shortly before 3am.

A crane and other specialist recovery equipment is needed to move the lorry.