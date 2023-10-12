A Just Stop Oil protestor has been arrested after a University of Leeds building was covered in paint.

The climate activist is reported to have used a fire extinguisher to spray orange paint on the Great Hall at around 12.40pm on Thursday, 12 October, before being escorted away by police.

A 21-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, West Yorkshire Police has confirmed.

It's one of multiple protests staged by Just Stop Oil at universities around the country - including at Manchester University and Cambridge University.

In a statement, Just Stop Oil said: "Students are demanding that university leaders make a public statement calling on the government to end new oil and gas projects."

The group added that University of Leeds had received more than £400,000 in fossil fuel funding since 2022.

A spokesperson for the university said: "While we support the right to legal protest, we are hugely disappointed that today's demonstration led to the vandalism of a University building.

"We are taking a robust approach to tackling the existential challenge of climate change, with a £174 million Climate Plan which includes our target of delivering net zero emissions by 2030."

They added that the university avoids working with companies that are "materially engaged in certain sectors" and that they will continue to work collaboratively with staff and students "to lead climate action locally, nationally and globally".

