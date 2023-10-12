A man has died after a wall collapsed in Batley.

Emergency services were called to Perseverance Terrace at around 7.30pm on Wednesday, after reports a man was trapped under the wall.

They found two men with serious injuries.

Both men were rushed to hospital, but one died shortly after.

The incident is not believed to have been suspicious and the investigation is continuing.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "The other male’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The Health and Safety Executive has been contacted about this matter and enquiries are continuing."

