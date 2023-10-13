Four men have been arrested after police raided three properties "filled to the brim" with cannabis worth £700,000.

Police and immigration enforcement officers from the Home Office executed warrants at the properties in Doncaster.

They found more than 700 plants in various states of growth.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Many rooms were filled to the brim with cannabis plants and it is estimated that they were worth a total street value of £700,000."

Police raided three properties. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Four men, aged 21 to 38, were charged with cannabis production following the raids at Morley Road, Somerset Road and Cunningham Road, in the Wheatley and Hyde Park areas of the city.

Sgt Martin Maw, of Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Cannabis farms and factories significantly impact local communities and they are often linked to organised crime and the exploitation of vulnerable people who are recruited to look after the grows.

"They often live in appalling conditions and are full of fear, and we remain committed to gathering intelligence and executing warrants at pace to crackdown on cannabis cultivations and the crimes associated with them.

A bedroom in one of the cannabis factories. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

“Those who are being exploited need our help. By working with our communities we are able to ensure victims are protected and those responsible are prosecuted."

The raids come a week after hundreds of cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £550,000 were seized from a property in Auckland Road, Doncaster.

Sgt Maw added: "We invest significant resources to tear apart these operations and identify those responsible and we know that we are stronger when we work collaboratively with our communities.

"We would urge the public to report any concerns to us and look out for the signs a property is being used to grow drugs.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.