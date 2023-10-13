The pair can be heard shouting threats in CCTV footage released by West Yorkshire Police

Robbers who caused a grandmother to suffer a fatal stroke when they tried to steal a car have been jailed for killing her.

Samuel Hanrahan, 20, and Jerry Hanrahan, 18, targeted the family home of 64-year-old Nhi Muoi Wai in Millside Walk, Morley, Leeds, on 28 March this year.

The pair initially called asking if her family needed any work doing.

After being turned away they returned a short time later, making threats and demanding the keys to an Audi RS3 car parked on the driveway.

In CCTV footage released by West Yorkshire Police, one of the pair can be heard repeatedly shouting: "Give me the keys to the RS3."

Jerry Hanrahan, who was armed with a large screwdriver, smashed a front window of the house.

The two men fled empty-handed when they were told the police had been called.

Mrs Wai, a mother-of-six and a grandmother who was known as Kim, collapsed from shock in front of her son and daughter.

She was treated at the scene by ambulance staff before being rushed to hospital, where it was confirmed that she had suffered a massive stroke.

Her condition continued to deteriorate and she died later that day.

Jerry Hanrahan (left) and Samuel Hanrahan. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Detailed forensic investigations showed a direct link between the stroke and the extreme distress Mrs Wai experienced during the attack.

House-to-house enquiries established the suspects had called at other nearby homes offering to do work in the lead up to the incident.

Jerry Hanrahan’s DNA was found at the house on Millside Walk. A cigarette butt dropped nearby had Samuel Hanrahan’s DNA on it.

The pair were arrested and initially charged with attempted robbery. Manslaughter charges were later added to the indictment. Both pleaded guilty.

Jerry Hanrahan, of Cottingley Springs, Leeds, was jailed for nine years and nine months.

Samuel Hanrahan, of Oakley Close, Manchester was jailed for nine years.

In a statement, Mrs Wai’s daughter Emmie said: "Our mum was taken too soon. The day her life ended was the day ours ended too. We can never get our lives back to normal and we have to deal with this overwhelming sadness and loss for the rest of our lives. This has left the deepest hole in our hearts and we all miss our beautiful and kind mother so much."

Senior investigator Det Insp Suzanne Hall, who led the investigation, said: "The family of Mrs Wai have been left completely devastated by her death, which was totally unnecessary and was a direct result of the selfish criminal actions of this pair.

"They created an absolutely terrifying situation when they targeted the family’s home that afternoon. The level of fear their threatening behaviour produced was just too much for Mrs Wai to take, with utterly tragic consequences."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.