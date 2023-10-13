Police say four men wanted over the murder of a teenager who was stabbed to death after a taxi was ambushed are believed to have fled abroad.

Jamie Meah, who was 18, died in hospital after being attacked in Armley, Leeds on 31 March.

A 16-year-old boy suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The victims were in a taxi when they were stopped by people in another vehicle at the junction of Hall Lane and Brentwood Terrace.

Police have been investigating the attack at the junction of Hall Lane and Brentwood Terrace. Credit: PA

They were then attacked on the street by a gang carrying knives.

Police are hunting four men – Aquade Jeffers, Caleb Awe, Enham Nishat, all aged 20, and Ranei Wilks, aged 22. All four men, from Leeds, are believed to have travelled to Liverpool shortly after the attack before leaving the UK.

West Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV images of the four men in Liverpool before they left.

Senior investigator Det Ch Insp Damian Roebuck said: "Jamie’s family remain completely heartbroken at his death in such sudden and violent circumstances, and we are determined to get them the answers they need and to see that those responsible are brought to justice.

The four suspects (clockwise from top right): Ranei Wilks, Enham Nishat, Aquade Jeffers and Caleb Awe. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

"Information from the public is vital to those efforts and we continue to appeal for anyone who knows anything that could assist the investigation, particularly anyone who may have knowledge of their current whereabouts abroad, to contact us."

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder but was later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101.

