The family of a woman who died on the eve of her 20th birthday after being injured in a crash have said: "Our lives will never be the same again."

Lamara Sneddon was a passenger in a Citroen car which was involved in a crash with a Peugeot Boxer van and a Mercedes car on the A52, in Swaton, Lincolnshire, at 3.24pmon 4 October.

She died three days later, the day before her birthday on 8 October.

In a statement, her family thanked those who had sent messages of support.

"We are completely devastated at the loss of our beloved Lamara," they said.

"Reality has not sunk in yet and our lives will never be the same again.

"Lamara was the light in our lives. She brought so much love and kindness to us and everyone else she met, she was a truly beautiful person."

They thanked the emergency services who treated her and staff at the Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham.

"They worked so hard to save her and kept her dignity in every way, they were also a tremendous support to our family. They are living angels.

“We are dealing with a horrific situation and would really appreciate privacy at this time."

Other tributes have been left on social media.

In a post on Facebook, The Lookout pub in Skegness, where Lamara worked, said: "Lamara was a much loved member of The Lookout family who was a firm favourite with our customers and a close friend of her work colleagues.

"She will be sorely missed by all of us."

An online fundraiser set up Lamara's memory has raised more than £3,400.

