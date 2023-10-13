Sheffield Wednesday have appointed untried German coach Danny Röhl as their new boss in an attempt to turn around their torrid start to the season.

The Owls sit bottom of the Championship having mustered just three points from their opening 11 league games.

Since winning the League One play-off final against Barnsley in May, Wednesday have won just one competitive match – against League Two Stockport in the League Cup.

T he club's poor form led to the sacking of Xisco Muñoz on 4 October, but many Wednesday fans have directed their anger at chairman Dejphon Chansiri.

At 34, Röhl becomes the youngest manager in the EFL and arrives in South Yorkshire following a two-year stint with the German national team, under manager Hansi Flick. The pair had previously worked together at Bayern Munich.

While the Wednesday job is his first as first team manager, Röhl has experience of English football, having worked under Ralph Hasenhüttl at Southampton.

Danny Röhl said his time at Southampton is helpful as he knows what can be done in one week. Credit: PA

Who is Danny Röhl?

Röhl started his playing career with home town club FSV Zwickau in Germany.

He moved on to FC Sachsen Leipzig and FC Eilenburg before retiring in 2010, aged just 21.

Having joined RB Leipzig's youth set-up in 2010, just a year after the club's formation, as a video analyst and assistant, Röhl progressed through the ranks, working under Ralf Rangnick before becoming first-team assistant and following Ralph Hasenhüttl to the Premier League.

He as Bayern Munich assistant manager as they beat PSG in the 2020 Champions League final.

Speaking to the Sheffield Wednesday website, Röhl said: "It's amazing to be here. It was a long process the last seven days. I had a good conversation with the chairman. It was very open-minded."

On his first job as the main man in the dugout, he said: "I'm ready for this. I prepared for the last 10 years for this first step. I think everyone is dreaming about being part of such a club."

What do german football experts say about Röhl?

Analyst Jasmine Baba spoke to ITV News about his time at RB Leipzig. She said: "He expects his players to be active and forward-thinking and I think that really matches the Red Bull (Leipzig) school of thought with a high press and fast through the transition.

"He's pointed out that they (Wednesday) need a new team identity and he really puts an emphasis on players' making their own decisions."

On the back of captain Barry Bannan's comments that most Championship teams are possession based, she said: "If they are the underdog then the tactics that Röhl might bring will suit them to win those kind of games.

"But it's all well and good saying that but they also need the players to match that system."

Journalist Oli Moody said: "His work under Hansi Flick went very well at Bayern but the Germanys pell was a disaster for all involved by the end.

"If he follows the RB Leipzig tactical template you can expect high intensity, high energy football with a focus on pressing off the ball.

"RB has become increasingly influential in the German and European coaching scene so it will be interesting to see how he gets on."

The Owls face Watford in their first match under Röhl on October 21, then make the long journey to Plymouth four days later before a first match at Hillsborough against Rotherham United on October 29.

On the squad that Röhl inherits, he said: "It was the reason why I said to the chairman that I will do this job because I'm convinced about this group. We can go forward now."

