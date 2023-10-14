Detectives have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to after a "lewd act" was performed on a 13-year-old girl.

The teenager was approached on Lee Avenue in Sheffield at 3.20pm on 2 October where a man carried out the sexual offence before running away.

Police are want to trace the man pictured as they believe he may have information that could help their investigation.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said:"Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be ale to assist with inquiries. Do you recognise him?"

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

