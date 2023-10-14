A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at a house, with what are believed to be knife wounds.

Officer were called just after 4:20am to reports a man had been found with serious injuries at a house in Eton Street in Grantham. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Lincolnshire Police remain at the scene and in the local area as investigations continue.

Detective Inspector Melanie Crutchley, Senior Investigating Officer, East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “We are at the very early stages in our investigation. I appreciate the local community will be concerned by this sad news this morning.

"I can say we have arrested a man in his 30s and are not looking for anyone else at this stage. He remains in custody and we will update as the enquiry progresses."

