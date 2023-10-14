Police step up patrols at RAF Scampton to 'keep community safe'

Police patrols have been stepped up outside RAF Scampton to keep the community safe.

Lincolnshire Police say there has been rumours that the patrols are because of asylum seekers arriving - but have denied these claims.

Officers will be monitoring and patrolling outside the former RAF base on foot and in cars.

The Home Office plans to house up to 2,000 asylum seekers on the site, with the first group expected to arrive within weeks.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said:"There will be a heightened policing presence in the area which will include regular patrols in vehicles and by foot, along with other policing activity, and the continued engagement with those at the location to provide advice on safe and lawful protest.

"This is to keep protestors who are behaving in a lawful way, along with our local community, safe, following an increase in protest activity and suspected crime and disorder earlier this week by a minority of people.

"We understand there are rumours circulating that we have an increased policing presence due to asylum seekers arriving this weekend. This is not accurate; we do not believe that there will be any residents arriving at the centre this weekend, nor do we have a date for their arrival."

The force say they will take robust action against anyone who commits offences at the site and that they are working closely with the Home Office.

