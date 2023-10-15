Police are appealing for information to help them find a 13-year-old boy who went missing after a sleepover at a friend's house.

Alfie, from Harrogate, was last seen at around 3pm yesterday (14th October) after a sleepover at a friend's house in Knaresborough.

He was expected to return home to Harrogate, but hasn't been seen.

He is described as white, around 5ft 2in tall with short brown hair, blue eyes and freckles.

He was last seem wearing green khaki joggers and matching hoodie, black and white Nike trainers.

