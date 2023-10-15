A63 closed after vehicle towing caravan hits central reservation
The A63 remains closed this evening after a heavy goods vehicle towing a caravan hit the central reservation barrier.
The vehicle collided with the central reservation and a lamp column on the A63 westbound in East Yorkshire and crossed over into the eastbound carriageway.
A car was also involved in the crash.
The HGV has been recovered, and removal of the car is ongoing, as is an oil spillage clear-up.
The road remains closed eastbound between the A1034 at South Cave and A15 near Hull and westbound is also closed within the junction.
Diversions have been put in place.
