T he A63 remains closed this evening after a heavy goods vehicle towing a caravan hit the central reservation barrier.

The vehicle collided with the central reservation and a lamp column on the A63 westbound in East Yorkshire and crossed over into the eastbound carriageway.

A car was also involved in the crash.

A recovery is underway Credit: National Highways

The HGV has been recovered, and removal of the car is ongoing, as is an oil spillage clear-up.

The road remains closed eastbound between the A1034 at South Cave and A15 near Hull and westbound is also closed within the junction.

Diversions have been put in place.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.