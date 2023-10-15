Officers are investigating after a man's body was found near the A16.

A police cordon is in place off Peaks Parkway in Grimsby as they carry out enquiries.

At around 4.30pm yesterday (Saturday, 14 October) Humberside Police received a report that a man had been found dead in the area known as Gas Alley just off Peaks Parkway.

A cordon remains in place Credit: MEN Media

Detective Inspector Tom Kelly said: “Whilst we remain in the very early stages of our investigation, the man’s death is being treated as unexplained at this time as we seek to establish the exact circumstances.

“The man has been identified and his family have been informed.

“The cordon in the area is likely to remain in place throughout the day and into this evening as enquiries continue.”

