This is England star, Thomas Turgoose, has returned to the streets he played on as a child to support a campaign to help transform the neighbourhood.

The Grimsby born actor and his two year old son were joined by community groups and the NSPCC in East Marsh yesterday (14th October).

It's all because of a scheme called 'Six Feet of Your Street' - where residents are invited to clean an area directly in front of their houses - in a bid to improve the area they live in.

Thomas Turgoose said: "It's just a great community of people, it always has been and always will be.

'Together for Childhood' is a long-term project spearheaded by the NSPCC that works with local communities in Lincolnshire to make them safer for children.

It helps local partners and families come together to prevent child abuse and tackle the problems that cause it.

Lisa Smith from the NSPCC said: "You can see that all the kids are having such a good day, my little boy included. He's in amongst it all. It's nice to see everybody having fun and you get a real sense of community."

"We know in the shorter term is that life is hard and people are struggling, but that doesn't mean that they don't want the best for their family.

"What we are hoping is that people will come together and it will create a real neighbourly environment where people look out for one and another."

Josie Moore from East Marsh United said: "Because of all the things that have happened, with the decline of the fishing industry, years of austerity, no industry to replace the fishing, this has become a very poor community and it's become a place where people don't like here for very long, they just want to get out.

"So the people that live here like me and want to stay here long-term want to see this place become beautiful and vibrant."

