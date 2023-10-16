Warning: This article contains an image of Neil Anderson in hospital

A father-of-two is in a critical condition after falling 100ft down an escalator.

Neil Anderson had been out for a meal when he tumbled down the steps of the escalator at Frenchgate Interchange, Doncaster.

He suffered a cardiac arrest and was feared to have died at the scene before being revived by police officers.

Relatives said he then had a second cardiac arrest in an ambulance and was given emergency treatment by paramedics.

Mr Anderson, 52, has been in an induced coma since the incident on Sunday, 8 October, and remains in a critical condition, on life support, at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

His nephew Grant Menzies, said the last eight days had been "absolutely horrendous".

Mr Menzies, 32, said his uncle was returning from a meal with a friend when he tried to use the escalator, which was not working, and lost his balance.

He said: "He tumbled forward, roly-poly, all the way down. He smashed his head. There was blood coming out of his face and his ears. He was choking.

Neil Anderson has been in a critical condition for over a week. Credit: Grant Menzies

"He screamed as he fell. It was horrible. A lady who witnessed it said she can't get that scream out of her mind. They're having nightmares about it, it was that bad.

"He went into cardiac arrest. For eight minutes, he was dead."

Mr Anderson was put into an induced coma and placed on a ventilator in hospital and has undergone a series of tests, but the full extent of his injuries remains unclear.

His family have launched a fundraiser to help Mr Anderson, a B&Q worker, recover.

Mr Menzies said he had concerns about whether enough was done by staff at the interchange to help his uncle at the scene.

A spokesperson for Kent-based Fallow Management, which manages security at Frenchgate Interchange Doncaster, said it was conducting an investigation into the incident but declined to comment further.

