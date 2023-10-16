Police in Sheffield have released an e-fit image of a man they want to find after a report of public indecency in a park in the city.

A man in his 70s was seen to expose himself and perform what South Yorkshire Police have described as "a lewd act" in Endcliffe Park at 6.45am on Wednesday 20 September.

He is then reported to have left the park onto Riverdale Road.

Officers say the man is white, around 5ft 7ins tall and clean shaven with short, grey hair.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to call 101.