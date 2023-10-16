A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man was found stabbed to death at a house.

38-year-old Tony McDermott was found dead at a property in Eton Street, Grantham, on Saturday, 14 October.

Officers were called just after 4:20am to reports a man had been found with serious injuries at a house. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tony McDermott was found with knife wounds. Credit: Lincolnshire Police

Nicholas Ward of Eton Street, Grantham was charged this afternoon and remains in custody.

He is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' court tomorrow.

Lincolnshire Police say investigations are continuing.

