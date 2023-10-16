A man accused of murdering a holidaymaker during a fight told police he was "trying to fight for my life" when the incident happened.

Pub landlord Gareth Hart, 43, from Barnsley, was staying in a caravan with his family in Ingoldmells, near Skegness, when it is alleged he was stabbed in the heart with a pen knife near the Fantasy Island theme park in the early hours of 6 April.

Joseph Malek, 33, from Derbyshire, is on trial for his murder.

Jurors at Lincoln Crown Court were read transcripts from police interviews with Mr Malek which took place after he handed himself at Ripley police station.

During the interviews Mr Malek said Mr Hart threw the first punch after he accused him of making an offensive remark in front of a child.

He described the punch as "savage", and said if it was a boxing match the referee would have stopped the fight.

During questioning Mr Malek said there was no time to walk away as Mr Hart was charging towards him.

When asked why he produced a knife from his strapped bag after just one punch, he said he sustained 30 blows in the resulting struggle, including a stab wound to his own leg.

"It's because I was concussed, I was being thrown about, it was just a complete frenzy," Mr Malek told the officers.

"I was on complete instinct, just trying to fight for my life, to get away."

During the interviews Mr Malek was asked if he could explain how Mr Hart was fatally stabbed.

"I don't know, at no point did I mean to," Mr Malek replied.

When asked if he could account for the four puncture wounds suffered by Mr Hart, Mr Malek insisted he never intentionally stabbed anyone and said: "I don't, it's in the struggle."

Jurors heard Mr Malek ran from the scene and returned to the nearby Butlins holiday camp where he was picked up by his mother and then driven back to Derbyshire.

During his interviews he said he was feeling sleepy and only told his mother he had been "attacked", but she urged him to go to the police.

Mr Malek said he handed himself at his local police station at around 3pm the same day after seeing news reports of the incident during an internet search.

"I think I said I was involved in the incident at Skegness last night," he said.

Mr Malek, 33, of Market Place, Belper, denies murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

The trial continues.