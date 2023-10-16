A new footbridge could be built over a river in Yorkshire – 127 years after the public voted in favour of the plan.

The proposals for a crossing over the River Wharfe, linking West and North Yorkshire, were first put to a vote in 1896.

The bridge, to be built near Burley Weir at Burley-in-Wharfedale, was originally conceived as an idea to celebrate Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee.

Now volunteer group Burley Bridge Association has submitted fresh plans to bridge the Wharfe between Burley-in-Wharfedale and Askwith.

A public right of way connects the two banks of the river, but walkers currently have to navigate a series of stepping stones.

Due to rising river levels and heavy rainfall, the stones frequently become submerged, making the crossing impassable.

The nearest road bridges are at Ben Rhydding and Otley, two and three miles away from the proposed new bridge.

Last year, the association devised a new 42-mile walking trail trail called the Yorkshire Heritage Way to link Bradford with Ripon.

It passes through the two UNESCO World Heritage sites of Saltaire and Fountains Abbey and also crosses the Wharfe using the stepping stones.

The group hopes the new bridge will guarantee a year-round crossing for people following the trail.

Burley Bridge Association said it would cost around £400,000 and would be paid for through donations and voluntary sources.

In a statement the group said: "A reliable, safe, and weather-proof crossing will be of benefit to the entire local community who regularly use the stepping-stones to access walking and running routes, and to those who travel into the area to enjoy all that the Yorkshire Dales National Park and the adjacent Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty have to offer."

Plans have been submitted to both North Yorkshire Council and Bradford Metropolitan Council and will be decided at a later date.