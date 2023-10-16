A man who was stabbed to death at a house in Lincolnshire has been named as 38-year-old Tony McDermott.

Mr McDermott was found dead at a property in Eton Street, Grantham, on Saturday, 14 October.A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Flowers have been left at the scene. Credit: MEN Media

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "Our investigation into the circumstances of his death is ongoing, and we will remain in the local area for the next few days while forensic investigations and other enquiries by investigators are carried out."Mr McDermott's family are being looked after by specially trained officers, the force said.A growing number of bouquets has been left at the scene.

One tribute was addressed: "To my daddy."

Another said: "Life will never be the same without you."

