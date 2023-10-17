Detectives have launched a fresh appeal to identify a mystery man whose body was pulled from a river 11 years ago.

The man's remains were recovered from the River Colne, off Leeds Road in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, on 13 September, 2012.

An international search was unsuccessful in tracing any relatives, and tests failed to establish a cause of death.

Det Sgt David Mathers, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “Detectives have carried out a huge range of enquiries since this man was sadly found deceased in September 2012.

"Those enquiries have included joint work both at home and in Europe with the National Crime Agency to see if this man matches any unaccounted for missing people.

"Sadly those enquiries have been unsuccessful, and we are now reaching the end of investigations we can carry out to identify this male."

The man was white, European, possibly aged between 20 and 40, and had no teeth.

He was 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build. He had short cropped light brown hair, ginger moustache, and close cropped beard.

Due to a charity bracelet on his wrist, officers believe the man was from Lithuania and conducted a number of enquiries with partners to try and identify him there, and also in the UK.

An e-fit image shows how he may have looked before he died.

He added: "We are re-issuing an E-fit of how we think he would have looked in 2012 and would ask anyone who can assist to contact us.

"If you knew a man fitting this description in the Huddersfield area, or even further afield who suddenly disappeared, then please contact Kirklees CID."