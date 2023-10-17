Play Brightcove video

Report by Amelia Beckett

A 104-year-old woman has become a star of her care home's TikTok channel after getting involved in dances with staff that have now been viewed by tens of thousands of people.

Mum-of-two Joan Mace is a resident at the Cloverleaf Care Home in Lincoln. Born in 1919 she was one of 13 children.

Growing up in Essex, she said: “We were happy in a way but my mum and dad were very strict."

At 19, she met her husband Ron, but when World War Two broke out he was sent away. She recalls it was a stressful time until he came home and they married when she was 26.

After that, Joan joined the WRAF before training to be a telecommunicator, decoding secret messages.

She then ran a guesthouse in Devon, where she would always cook for all her guests: “It was a big place," she said. "I'd cook for 20 every night."

But of all the jobs she’s done, Joan said bringing up her two children, Jacqueline and Christine was by far and away her favourite.

Jacqueline sadly passed away from cancer and Christine now lives in Australia. But despite that, Joan has always had a desire to keep active.“I like to be busy", she said. "I like to be lively. I've never been a lazy person."

So when the chance came to make a TikTok video, dancing with the care staff, she jumped at the chance.

Cloverleaf Care Home Activities Lead Hayley Jackson said: “Joan is an inspiration.

“If we ask if she wants to take part in any activities she's always up for giving it a go and she's always up for having a laugh.

“I love her sense of humour. She's incredible.”