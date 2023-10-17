The jailed ringleader of a child sex grooming gang faces more prison time for the rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Mohammed Imran Ali Akhtar 42, is already serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted in 2018 of raping and sexually assaulting young girls in Rotherham between 1998 and 2005.

H e has now admitted two further counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault against a girl in the South Yorkshire town between August 2001 and July 2002.

Sheffield Crown Court heard Akhtar picked up the victim in his car and drove her to various locations, plying her with drugs and alcohol, before raping her.

The court was told the victim believed she was in a relationship with Akhtar. He would threaten to drive her to unknown locations and leave her stranded if she did not comply with his demands.

On one occasion, when she did refuse to comply with his demands, she recalled having to walk for hours in the early hours of the morning after Akhtar ordered her out of his car.

Zoe Becker, legal manager for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "The lifelong physical and emotional trauma caused to victims by men like Akhtar cannot be understated."

In 2018 Akhtar was one of six men given combined jail sentences of more than 100 years for historic child sex offences.

They were prosecuted as part of Operation Stovewood, a major National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation into child sexual abuse and exploitation in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

Akhtar will be sentenced for the new offences on 18 December.

Ms Becker added: "We would like to thank the victim in this case for coming forward and reporting this devastating crime.

"I hope this conviction sends a clear message that the CPS, working alongside the National Crime Agency, will continue to relentlessly pursue justice and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, whenever that abuse took place."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.