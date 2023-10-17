A jobless man who funded an "opulent" lifestyle by dealing drugs has been jailed.

Despite being unemployed Harrison Utley, 20, had £46,000 of designer clothing and jewellery, including Rolex watches.

Police uncovered a stash of class A drugs and cash when they raided an industrial unit on Station Road, in Ecclesfield, Sheffield, on 12 March.

More than 40kg of cocaine and ketamine were discovered during a search of the property and a vehicle.

Det Ch Insp Anthony Slater said Utley was living a "wealthy and opulent" lifestyle which belied his means.

Utley was dealing cocaine and ketamine. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

He said: “The expensive items immediately showed us that Ultley was being rewarded for his efforts in housing and distributing drugs from Sheffield.

“Officers found 26.2kg of cocaine inside the property and £97,064 in cash, stored in a utility cupboard.

“Further searches of Utley’s van, parked outside his property resulted in 15kg of Ketamine being seized. Other items, including a money counting machine, weighing scales and weights were also found.”

Utley was charged with possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

Det Ch Insp Slater said: "During all of Utley’s interviews he showed no remorse for his actions, or how the drug supply has damaging implications on our communities.

“The proceeds from crime leads to further criminality in our communities and the organised crime links cause fear and harm to innocent people."

Utley pleaded guilty. He was jailed for eight years.

South Yorkshire Police said the cash, watches, and designer goods will be seized.

