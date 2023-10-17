Drivers in West Yorkshire faced long delays on the M62 after the westbound side was closed following a crash.

The carriageway was blocked between junctions 23 for Huddersfield West and 22 Denshaw after two vehicles collided. Emergency services were at the scene.

A National Highways spokesperson said: "The collision happened at around 4.30pm and there are delays of around 30 minutes and four miles of congestion.

"The vehicles involved have been moved to the hard shoulder and debris is being cleared before traffic is released."