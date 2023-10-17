Relatives have paid tribute to a "loyal and strong" farmer who died in a crash on his way to buy a sheep.

Richard Sunter, 39, from Horton in Ribblesdale, North Yorkshire, suffered fatal injuries in a collision on the A65 near Ingleton, on the morning of Saturday 7 October.

His family said his death had left "a huge void" in their lives.

In a statement they said: "Richard was a wonderful, much-loved son, brother and uncle, but was also our friend.

"He was loyal and strong, and always there to help any of us.

"He was devoted to his close-knit family, both immediate and extended."

Mr Sunter was born in Horton in Ribblesdale and never moved from the village. Having been to farming college he became a wagon driver and worked with his father in the family business.

His family said: "H e never lost his love of farming and in his spare time he started to build his own flock of sheep. Sadly, it was whilst travelling to buy a tup [a male sheep] that he lost his life."

Mr Sunter was driving a black Ford Ranger that was involved in a crash with a white Iveco lorry.

The lorry driver, a man in his 40s, was arrested in connection with the incident.

North Yorkshire Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

