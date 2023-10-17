Two men have been charged over protests outside a former RAF base that is set to become a centre for asylum seekers.

Lincolnshire Police said they received "multiple calls" on Tuesday morning that staff and members of the public had been abused and threatened at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.

A spokesperson said: "Reports also came in that protestors were blocking access to the site."

Roger Phillips, 47, of De Wint Avenue in Lincoln, and Simon Avison, 42, from Crosby Road, Grimsby, were arrested at the scene.

Both were charged with threatening behaviour.

They have been released on bail and must not go within a mile of RAF Scampton before they appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court next month.

Tensions have increased at Scampton, the home of the famous Dambusters squadron during the Second World War and later the Red Arrows, ahead of the arrival of up to 2,000 asylum seekers.

The airbase is one of several earmarked by the Home Office to house migrants to ease a growing backlog of claims.

The Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said patrols in the area would continue.

They added: "Balancing the rights of people to present differing views alongside the rights of those working or living in a local area to go about their day without disruption can be a challenge, but it’s one we are well prepared for.

"We will continue to engage with all protestors at the site, providing advice on safe and lawful protest.

"We will take swift and robust action against anyone who attends the area and causes disruption or commits offences."

