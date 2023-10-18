A five-year-old boy suffered bite wounds after being attacked by three dogs.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for the owner of the German shepherds to come forward after the incident on Balfour Road in Doncaster on Saturday, 7 October.

A spokesperson said: "It is believed that the owner of the dogs did not attempt to get them under control and left the scene.

"The boy suffered puncture wounds to his body and required medical treatment.

"We’re urging the owner of the dogs to come forward, or anyone who may be able to assist with our enquiries to get in touch."

The owner was white, around 6ft tall and aged between 30 and 40. He was wearing a long green coat and light green combat trousers.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.