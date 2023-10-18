A haul of stolen high-end cars was discovered in a police raid on a farm.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police found seven suspected stolen vehicles when they searched shipping containers and outbuildings at the farm in Ollerton Road, Carburton, Worksop.

They included a silver Land Rover Defender and a black Land Rover Sport HSE that were reported stolen in the West Midlands earlier this month.

Two BMWs, two Mercedes cars and a red Jaguar F-Pace V6 – stolen from London, Warwickshire, Birmingham, Derbyshire and Newcastle – were also seized.

A 63-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and released on bail pending further investigation.

The raid was part of a wider investigation following the seizure of four shipping containers containing stolen vehicles at ports in London, Felixstowe and Southampton.

Eleven stolen vehicles were recovered across four containers, including a Lexus, two Toyotas, a Jaguar, three BMWs, an Audi, a Mercedes and two Land Rovers.

Det Insp Simon Harrison, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our ongoing operations to tackle organised vehicle crime show how seriously we treat this issue and our determination to do everything we can to disrupt people who look to profit from their illegal enterprise.

“We know what an impact it has on someone when their car is stolen, which is why we work together with other forces to take robust action when there is information about a stolen vehicle."

