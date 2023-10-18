A lorry driver has pleaded guilty to breaking a man's jaw in two places during a violent confrontation after a funeral.

James Nicholson, 37, was a mourner at the funeral for a relative of his girlfriend when violence flared between him and an ex-boyfriend of the same woman.

Hull Crown Court heard the victim had been to the funeral and then to a gathering at the Goodfellowship Inn on Cottingham Road in Hull.

The 35-year-old man drank five or six pints of Guinness and some vodka and orange. He spoke to several people, including Nicholson, who was, at the time, the boyfriend of a member of the grieving family.

He left the pub at 8.30pm and went home, but decided he wanted to return to raise another toast in memory of the dead man.

However he was upset when told by his ex-girlfriend that it was now a family gathering and he was not welcome.

In a video call Nicholson accused the victim of trying to cause trouble, which he denied.

Prosecutor Jennifer Gatland said the two came to blows outside the victim's house where Nicholson, without warning, punched the man on the right side of his jaw, causing blood to flow from his mouth.

She added: "The force of the punch caused him to buckle and fall on to the rubbish bins at the side of the gate. As he fell down, he was punched again, this time on the left side of the face."

Nicholson shouted "stay down" as the man tried to get to his feet, the court was told. He then ran away.

The victim managed to get inside his home and telephone for an ambulance. He was in hospital for two days and suffered two fractures to his jaw, for which he had an operation to insert a metal plate.

He also suffered a fractured right shoulder and cuts to his face.

The victim was in significant pain and needed physiotherapy. The injuries had affected his work as an archaeologist because he could not do any digging.

Nicholson, of 4th Avenue, North Hull, originally denied inflicting grievous bodily harm but changed his plea to guilty after being told by the judge that he would not be jailed.

Nicholson had convictions for nine previous offences, including assault in 2005, possessing an offensive weapon in 2006, motoring offences in 2011, and breaching court orders.

Oliver Shipley, mitigating, said Nicholson claimed that he pushed the man during the confrontation and did not punch him.

The two versions would have been the subject of a trial until Nicholson changed his plea to guilty. No ruling was made in court on which of the two versions was accepted as correct.

"Alcohol was a factor in all of this," said Mr Shipley.

Nicholson's previous convictions were some time ago when he was, by his own admission, "very young and very dumb", and the most recent was in 2011. He worked as a lorry driver.

Nicholson was given a six-month conditional discharge.

