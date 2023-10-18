Police say a car left the scene of a crash which left an elderly man fighting for life and an elderly woman with life-changing injuries.

The pair, in their 70s, were in a grey Audi A6 which was involved in a collision with a black VW Golf on the A6110 ring road in Beeston, at the junction with Elland Road, in Leeds on Tuesday afternoon.

The Audi was travelling from the ring road towards Elland Road and the Golf was travelling away from junction one of the M621 when the crash happened.

West Yorkshire Police said a third vehicle, a black Nissan 370Z failed to stop and left the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Audi were taken to hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.