A van driver who killed a nine-year-old boy in a hit-and-run crash on a rural road has been jailed.

Luke Widdop collided with George Lewis in Sutton Lane, Sutton-in-Craven, near Keighley, on 17 September 2021.

The youngster and his father had been walking home from the local cricket club when George was hit by Widdop's white van. Widdop then drove off.

The 51-year-old, of Park Avenue, Keighley, later turned himself in to a police station in North Yorkshire, where he was arrested.

He had traces of cocaine, heroin and diazepam in his blood when he caused the crash.

He pleaded guilty at Bradford Crown Court in August to causing death by careless driving while unfit through drugs.

Widdop was jailed for eight years and banned from driving for seven years.

Det Con Mark Turner, of the West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: "The reckless actions of Widdop took away any future for George who was just walking home with his family.

"We have continued to support the family throughout this long investigation, and I hope today can bring them some closure and sense of justice, in what has been an extremely difficult few years for them.

"I hope today’s sentence also sends a clear message to anyone who thinks they can get behind the wheel whilst unfit through drink or drugs."

Following the incident, hundreds of local residents petitioned for footpaths to be introduced on the rural road, which comes under the jurisdiction of North Yorkshire County Council and Bradford Council.