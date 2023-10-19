Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix was among a group of Leeds United fans who travelled to Uruguay to deliver a bucket to former Whites manager Marcelo Bielsa.

The Leeds band's guitarist and fellow supporters made the 7,000-mile journey to Montevideo to see Bielsa manage the Uruguay national team in a game against Brazil.

And among their luggage was a box containing a bucket similar to the one which became Bielsa's trademark at Elland Road.

Rix was pictured on social media carrying the box through the ticket barrier at King's Cross station en-route to Uruguay.

Many fans reacted positively to the post. One wrote: "I love that even years later; we have all these wonderful cross-cultural exchanges from Rosario to Leeds, to Bilbao and now Montevideo, just because one man was wonderful and decent and changed our clubs. The Bielsa Effect."

Another commented: "What a heartwarming story. Not many of these around atm… heartwarming stories AND Bielsa buckets!"

Bielsa became well-known for sitting on a bucket on the sidelines during his four-year stint as Leeds manager.

The 68-year-old remains a cult figure for fans, having overseen the team's promotion to the Premier League in 2020 with an entertaining brand of football which was christened "Bielsa ball".