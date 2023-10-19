Roads were closed in Leeds city centre on Thursday after a woman was hit by a lorry.

The woman, in her 40s, suffered what police called "potentially life-changing injuries" in the incident in Mill Hill at around 10am.

West Yorkshire Police said the lorry driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

The junction of Mill Hill, Boar Lane and Briggate was closed.

Bus company Arriva warned passengers that "multiple services are on diversion and/or subject to significant delay and possible cancellation".