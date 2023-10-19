A drug dealer who posed with cash made from selling cocaine and heroin in selfies found on his phone has been jailed.

South Yorkshire Police issued pictures of what they called the "smug face" of Mustafa Mahmood after he was locked up.

Officers raided the 28-year-old's address in Sheffield in April and found a wooden chair used as a chopping board to cut up lines of crack cocaine and heroin.

They seized several wraps of cocaine prepared for distribution in Barnsley and Sheffield, along with £3,000 in cash and designer clothes.

A black bag containing heroin and cocaine with a street value of around £25,000 was also recovered.

Videos on Mahmood’s iPhone showed him boasting about earning £1,000 a day dealing drugs as well as selling drugs to users over his garden wall.

Mustafa Mahmood. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

PC Gareth Webb, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Mahmood had been dealing Class A drugs for several months under his street name 'Boosta'.

"His run of good luck ended with a warrant executed by officers in April of this year. The amount of heroin and cocaine recovered identified him as a well-connected dealer making large sums of money through his criminality.

“Mahmood was found to be operating two drug lines at the same time, one in Sheffield one in Barnsley. The volumes of drugs dealt through the lines was estimated at almost two kilos over a six-month period.

"Mahmood even had the audacity to film himself dealing drugs and boasting about how much money he was making every day."

Mahmood, of Firth Park Road, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to drug dealing.

He was sentenced to six years and six months in prison.