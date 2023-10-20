Rotherham's Championship match against Ipswich Town has been called off following flooding caused by Storm Babet.

The Millers had been due to face The Blues at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Friday evening.

But the club said it could not go ahead "on the grounds of supporter safety".

In a statement Rotherham said: "After the River Don – which courses around the perimeter of – burst its banks, urgent discussions between representatives from the safety advisory group, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council and club safety personnel and the EFL were held, with the conclusion deeming the weather conditions and their subsequent effect on the surrounding area a danger to supporters.

"This coupled with continued rainfall resulting in the flood waters rising and Don Street being closed to the public left the authorities with no choice but to postpone the game."

The club said checks throughout the day had suggested the game would be playable, but conditions had changed late in the afternnon.

"The decision was relayed to the EFL and our counterparts at Ipswich Town with all parties in agreement that postponing the fixture was the only possible way to ensure the safety of players, staff and supporters," it added.

"It goes without saying that we are obviously disappointed for supporters due to attend and those set to watch at home given the game was being broadcast live on Sky Sports."