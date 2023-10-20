A dead porpoise has washed up on Cleethorpes beach.Experts with Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue said the animal had taken "quite a beating in the rough tides and had died at sea" before its carcass made landfall.

People have been asked to stay away from the scene.

Authorities were alerted via social media shortly after 2pm on Friday and at first it was believed the animal was still alive.

However on closer inspection it was confirmed that it had died before reaching land.

Aaron Goss, who runs Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue, said staff attended immediately but stood down their marine handlers team when the animal was confirmed to be dead.

He said: "Sadly, it had taken quite a beating in the rough tides and had died at sea before being washed up."It is now down to the council to decide whether they will remove the animal or allow it to wash back out to sea."Mr Goss issued advice to members of the public on what to do in future if they see an animal on the beach.

He said: "I recommend taking a photo of whatever it is you've seen and sending us a message with your location. After doing so, you should stay away from the animal for your own safety."That advice was echoed by Cleethorpes Beach Safety, which said: "We're advising people to stay away from the porpoise, keep dogs on leads, and leave it to us to sort it."

With any incidents involving marine animals, Aaron works closely with specialist teams to ensure the right approach is taken."We have a team on standby for these kind of incidents, especially because of the storm. During the adverse weather, this is the only call-out we have received so far, but we are expecting more in the coming months as adult seals begin to migrate to Donna Nook."