Play Brightcove video

Footage has been released of the moment two quad bikers attacked a house and a car with weapons.

The pair can be seen pulling up outside the property on Goldsmith Road in Herringthorpe, Rotherham, before getting off armed with what appear to be a baseball bat and a crowbar.

They can be heard damaging the house before smashing the windows of the car parked outside.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who has information that can assist officers to progress their enquiries."