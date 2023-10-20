South Yorkshire Police release CCTV of quad bikers attacking house in Rotherham
Footage has been released of the moment two quad bikers attacked a house and a car with weapons.
The pair can be seen pulling up outside the property on Goldsmith Road in Herringthorpe, Rotherham, before getting off armed with what appear to be a baseball bat and a crowbar.
They can be heard damaging the house before smashing the windows of the car parked outside.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who has information that can assist officers to progress their enquiries."